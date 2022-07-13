BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) vs. Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Critical Survey

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.83%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% Fiesta Restaurant Group 3.04% -1.80% -0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.03 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.43 Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.50 $10.37 million $0.42 16.55

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 138 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 143 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas; and franchised 24 Pollo Tropical restaurants in the Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants six in New Mexico. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

