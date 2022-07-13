Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of BUR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. Burford Capital has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.45.
