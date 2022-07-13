Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of BUR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. Burford Capital has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.45.

Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

