Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.