Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461 in the last quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.