Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $156.74

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

