Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$14.31

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group stock opened at C$12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.39 and a 12 month high of C$31.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.75. The firm has a market cap of C$981.16 million and a PE ratio of -14.44.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,335,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,892,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,956,661.74. Insiders acquired a total of 445,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,917 over the last ninety days.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.