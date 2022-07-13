Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.72. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.
In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $32,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $10,064,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
