Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Price Target at GBX 597.14

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 597.14 ($7.10).

Several research firms recently weighed in on 888. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.16) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.95) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

888 stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.74) on Wednesday. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 138.40 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of £651.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.10.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

