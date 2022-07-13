Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.