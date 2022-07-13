Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,681.55

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,681.55 and last traded at $1,700.91, with a volume of 1880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,738.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Get Booking alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,028.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.