Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Shares of BCOR stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $856.64 million, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,249 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $7,350,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 228.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
