Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.61 million and $378.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00024462 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013471 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,841,306 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.