Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 40.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00012936 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $479,146.88 and $385.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 186,225 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

