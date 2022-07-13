Bismuth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $476.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.