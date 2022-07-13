Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDT. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

TSE BDT traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.04. 85,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,036. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.88.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.1596503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

