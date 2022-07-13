Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

