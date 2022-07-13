BiFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $149,457.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $149,457.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00087699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00250302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007934 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

