BHPCoin (BHP) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $57,923.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00168164 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

