Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 129,371 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 612.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,490,000.

Shares of PCEF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 378,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

