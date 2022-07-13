Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,927. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

