Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,742 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 5,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,095. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

