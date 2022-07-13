Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. 230,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

