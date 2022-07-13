Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,438 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. 133,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

