Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.95 and its 200-day moving average is $257.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

