Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 1,181 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

