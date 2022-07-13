BCS Wealth Management Sells 22,690 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after buying an additional 590,342 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

