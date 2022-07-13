BCS Wealth Management Buys 728 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.76 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.