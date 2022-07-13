Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 782,981 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 780,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,893,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,603,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the period.

GBIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,586. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.73 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

