Barclays Trims Relx (NYSE:RELX) Target Price to GBX 2,600

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,660.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. 1,013,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 80.3% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 570,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 254,131 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after acquiring an additional 566,815 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1,104.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.