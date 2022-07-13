Barclays Trims Relx (NYSE:RELX) Target Price to GBX 2,600

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,660.00.
Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. 1,013,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.