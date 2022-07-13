Barclays Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $2.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

LDI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

LDI opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $529.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 1,373,223 shares worth $2,311,745.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

