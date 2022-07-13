Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
