Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE BMA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 355,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

