Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
NYSE BMA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 355,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $21.20.
Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Macro (BMA)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.