Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 33,043 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.25% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 8,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

