B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,178.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,507.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.