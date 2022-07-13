Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,354 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

