Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

