Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.73.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

