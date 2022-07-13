Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average of $444.60. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.