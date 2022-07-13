Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 7100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 69,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

