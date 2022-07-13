Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,339. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average is $217.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.