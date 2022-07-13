Automata Network 1-Day Volume Tops $6.71 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $26.49 million and $6.71 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00098752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00167604 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

