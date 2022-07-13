Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $223.37 million and $7.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.