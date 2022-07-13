ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) versus Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Head to Head Survey

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATRenew and Leslie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.53 -$128.13 million N/A N/A Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.12 $126.63 million $0.72 21.67

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ATRenew and Leslie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leslie’s 0 1 10 0 2.91

ATRenew currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 666.92%. Leslie’s has a consensus price target of $28.18, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Given ATRenew’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATRenew is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -10.41% -10.51% -8.90% Leslie’s 9.97% -48.04% 15.88%

Summary

Leslie’s beats ATRenew on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATRenew Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

