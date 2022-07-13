Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 13th

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ACABU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACABU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,526,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

