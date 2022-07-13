Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.48.

NYSE AIZ opened at $173.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

