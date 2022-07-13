Arqma Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Arqma has a market cap of $72,005.60 and approximately $469.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,052.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,099.03 or 0.05480786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00244509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00610738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00502263 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,932,141 coins and its circulating supply is 13,887,597 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

