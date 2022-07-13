Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 12,282 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

