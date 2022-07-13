Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,010 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $64,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

