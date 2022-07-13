Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $63.25 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,637 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.