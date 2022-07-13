Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $59.45 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of ResMed worth $59,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,660 shares of company stock worth $6,411,058. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

