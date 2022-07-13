Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,710 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Fastenal worth $69,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

